Saint Kitts and Nevis’s Embassy in Taiwan donates books to Kaohsiung Public Library

Citizens and residents of Taiwan living in the southern area now have easier access to books written by Saint Kitts and Nevis’s authors, thanks to a donation by the Embassy of Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis in the Republic of China (Taiwan).

During a ceremony held at the Kaohsiung Public Library, today, March 27th, 2023, Saint Kitts and Nevis’ resident Ambassador to Taiwan His Excellency Donya L. Francis handed over a total of six (6) books to the library’s director, Lin Guan-Yu.

Deputy Mayor of the Kaohsiung City Government, Mr. Luo Dao-Sheng, other government officials, the library’s staff and principals, and students of three schools in Kaohsiung City were present to witness this donation.

Ambassador Francis explained to the audience that, in June 2022, the first set of books was presented to the National Central Library in Taipei by former Ambassador Jasmine Huggins.