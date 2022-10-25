Saint Martin launches Smart-IX Internet exchange under CaribiX project

The recent launch of a new internet exchange point in Saint Martin has propelled the territory towards a better, faster and more resilient Internet.

An internet exchange point, or IXP, is a piece of physical infrastructure that allows network operators to interconnect and exchange traffic locally without having to resort to expensive international routes. The territory’s new IXP, called Smart-IX, was launched at the offices of the Collectivité of Saint Martin in Marigot.

“In Saint Martin, Internet access has become absolutely essential to the everyday life of our population and our visitors. The Collectivité of Saint Martin will continue to support the establishment of underlying Internet infrastructure on an impartial and neutral basis, so that access can be made available to all users,” said Mr. Alain Richardson, 1st Vice-President of Saint Martin.