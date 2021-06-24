Sammy takes up position as a CWI Director

Basseterre,St,Kitts June 24 2021(SKNVIBES)

CRICKET WEST INDIES (CWI)has confirmed that former captain, Daren Sammy has been added to its Board of Directors as an “independent non-member director” following a meeting last Thursday.

Sammy was one of three appointees of Independent Directors approved at last Thursday’s CWI Board of Directors’ meeting to serve for the next two-years. Also added were Trinidadian Attorney Mrs. Debra Coryat-Patton and Jamaican Surgeon and University Administrator, Dr. Akshai Mansingh, who were both re-appointed to serve a second term.

According to a CWI’s articles, there is an allowance for up to four non-member directors, which means there is one slot remaining that the Board intends to fill in the near future. All directors’ appointments will expire in 2023 at the conclusion of CWI’s Annual General Meeting.Commenting on Sammy’s addition to the Board, CWI President Ricky Skerritt said: “I am delighted to welcome Daren Sammy as an independent, non-member Director whose role will be to ensure that all the right questions are being asked while contributing to the shaping of new ideas and solutions.

