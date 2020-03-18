Samuel charged for Shooting near Basseterre Police Station

Basseterre, St. Kitts March 18 2020 (SKNVIBES)

CHARGES have since been laid against the individual who was taken into police custody in connection with Sunday’s (Mar. 15) shooting near the Basseterre Police Station.

The individual, identified as Alexander Samuel of Conaree Village, was charged for the offences of Discharging a Loaded Firearm in a Public Place, Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Possession of Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life.On Sunday, shortly after 7:00a.m., gunshots rang out in the Basseterre area near the Police Station, which also houses the Police Headquarters.

READ MORE>>