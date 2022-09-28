SCASPA records positive signs pointing to economic recovery in St. Kitts and Nevis

Increases in cargo shipping and passenger arrivals to St. Kitts and Nevis are positive signs that the economy is beginning to gain steam as the COVID-19 health emergency is moving to an endemic.

Minister responsible for Ports, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, shared the positive news on Sunday, September 26, 2022, as she addressed the congregation of the Antioch Baptist Church. The Minister and staff from the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) worshipped at the church to mark SCASPA’s 29 years of service to the public.

At the seaport, Honourable Henderson, who also is the Minister of Tourism, said that cruise tourism is expected to return to pre-pandemic numbers barring any unforeseen external shocks.

“There has been an uptick in cargo imports which is a clear indication that the economy is steadily, albeit slowly, getting back to 2019 levels,” she stated. “Cruise operations have resumed with a bang. I’m pleased to announce that for the 2022-2023 cruise season, barring any cancellations, we expect over 350 calls and just over 900,000 passengers. Things are indeed looking up, and we expect that 2023-2024 cruise season we would once again surpass the one million passenger mark.”