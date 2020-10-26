Scheduled Maintenance Outages for Oct. 26th – 30th

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 26 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week 26th October -30th October 2020. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.

DATE

 

  

 

TIME

 

  

 

AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

Monday 26th October 2020

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

9:00am- 12:00pm

 

 

 

  

 

Mansion, Christ Church, Estridge

 
 

 

9:00am- 1:00pm

 

 

 

  

 

Keys West Housing

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

Tuesday 27th October 2020

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

9:00am- 3:00pm

 

 

 

  

 

Keys, West from 4 Mile

 
 

 

9:00am- 3:00pm

 

 

 

  

 

West Farm Paradise Development (Opposite of Ross Veterinary Campus)

 
 

 

Wednesday 28th October 2020

 

  

 

9:00am -12:00pm

 

 

 

  

 

St Johnston Village, East of Wigley Avenue, Boon Street, Pam Hill

 
 

 

Friday 30th October 2020

 

  

 

9:00am -2:00pm

 

 

 

  

 

Canada Industrial Estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 