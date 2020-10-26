Scheduled Maintenance Outages for Oct. 26th – 30th

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 26 2020 (SKNVIBES)
The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is advising the public of scheduled maintenance outages for the week 26th October -30th October 2020. The scheduled maintenance outages are necessary to perform maintenance as a part of our ongoing efforts to improve reliability.
|
DATE
|
TIME
|
AREA(S) TO BE AFFECTED
|
Monday 26th October 2020
|
9:00am- 12:00pm
|
Mansion, Christ Church, Estridge
|
9:00am- 1:00pm
|
Keys West Housing
|
Tuesday 27th October 2020
|
9:00am- 3:00pm
|
Keys, West from 4 Mile
|
9:00am- 3:00pm
|
West Farm Paradise Development (Opposite of Ross Veterinary Campus)
|
Wednesday 28th October 2020
|
9:00am -12:00pm
|
St Johnston Village, East of Wigley Avenue, Boon Street, Pam Hill
|
Friday 30th October 2020
|
9:00am -2:00pm
|
Canada Industrial Estate