School Meals Programme to resume on Tuesday, May 05, to provide students with hot lunches, says Minister of Education

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 29, 2020 (SKNIS):
Students who require a hot lunch will benefit from such when the School Meals Programme resumes operations on Tuesday, May 05, 2020, after being closed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 Pandemic in St. Kitts and Nevis.“The Ministry of Education has taken the decision to resume School Meals next week Tuesday. Therefore, students who are in need of a hot lunch will be provided with lunch as of Tuesday of next week,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards during his appearance on Tuesday’s (April 28) edition of ‘Leadership Matters’, a virtual forum on ZIZ TV.