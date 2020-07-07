School Set To Reopen On September 7

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 4 2020 (WINNFM)

Primary and High School students are expected back in the classroom in September when the new academic year begins.That’s the word coming from the Minister of Education Jonel Powell during a national address.

“..many of our teachers and students have been engaging in online instruction since the physical closure of our schools, the Ministry of Education has made a decision that the provision of instruction will end on July 10 2020 as was scheduled on the academic calendar. This means that there is no extension of the academic school year. As such, public school students in St Kitts and Nevis will commence their summer break after July 10, 2020. Where there are school matters to complete teachers are required to avail themselves for the completion of all duties. Therefore the proposed 2020/2021 school year will commence on September 7, 2020.”

READ MORE>>