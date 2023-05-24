School Uniform Assistance Program 2023

The Department of Community Development & Social Services wishes to inform the general public that the application process for school uniform assistance will be opened on Monday May 22nd 2023. Persons in need of assistance may apply between 8:30am and 3:30pm Mondays to Thursdays at any of the following Community Centers: Newtown, McKnight, Old Road, St. Paul’s, Tabernacle, Ottley’s Lodge and the Administrative Office on Victoria Road.

Should visits to any of these Centers be inconvenient, persons may apply at the main office at Lime Kiln Commercial Development (Second floor Antioch Baptist Church). Applicants are asked to bring their most recent pay slips, all utility bills, correct uniform sizes and, if they are applying for the first time, their child’s/children’s birth certificate.