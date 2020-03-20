Schools Taking Precautionary Measures

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 20 2020 (WINNFM)

Though St. Kitts and Nevis has not confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, schools are said to be ramping up their efforts to protect staff, students and the public at large.Over the last several days precautionary measures have been taken by a number of schools when it comes to protecting their students.

At the Washington Archibald High School for example, officials there have placed hand sanitizers within the confines of the institution for use by students.In a social media post to parents, the school said that in light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the management of the Washington Archibald High School.

Among the measures implemented are:

1. The installation of soap dispensers at each of the water pipes and in the bathrooms.

2. Informational sheets with the recommended protective and preventative tips in each classroom.

