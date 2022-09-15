Scores of citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis sign Book of Condolence for her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Scores of citizens and residents in St. Kitts and Nevis continue to sign a Book of Condolence for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second expressing heartfelt sympathies and sharing words of comfort for the members of the British Royal family.

The Book of Condolence is prominently positioned at the entrance of Government Headquarters. It can be accessed between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. up until Thursday, September 15, 2022. Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, and members of his Cabinet signed the Book of Condolence on Monday, September 12, 2022

Stacia Williams-Christmas of McKnight signed the Book of Condolence on behalf of her family, who she said traces back to Frederick Theophilus Williams, who served as a Minister of Government in 1956.

“The Queen has been with me for all of my life,” she said, noting that the late Monarch has been a stable figure during the transition of St. Kitts and Nevis from a British Overseas Territory to an independent twin-island Federation. “It’s just right to pay respects to the person who has been [the] Head of State of our country for many years.”