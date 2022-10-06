SDG Joint Programme aligns with St. Kitts and Nevis’ vision, says Junior Minister Phillip

The Honourable Isalean Phillip, Junior Minister and Minister responsible for Youth Empowerment and Social Development et al, has welcomed the implementation of the United Nations Resilient Caribbean: Engaging and Training Youth, Strengthening Integrated Social Protection Sector Delivery Joint Programme in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“St. Kitts and Nevis is really happy to serve as a host for the launch of this Joint Sustainable Development Goal Programme, which is aimed at expanding universal and sustainable social protection systems and skills development for youth in the Caribbean,” she said at a ceremony marking the programme launch on Tuesday, October 04, 2022, at the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) Conference Room.

The Junior Minister noted that equitable social protection systems and the empowerment of young people are two critical goals of this new administration headed by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew.