Second Cohorts Receive UNDP Grants

Today, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) hosted an award ceremony for successful participants of the Future Tourism Project.

The UNDP, along with the University of the West Indies and the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management 2021, launched the Future Tourism Project, which supported 150 MSMEs in the Eastern Caribbean region with grants to retool, upscale, and improve business operations, to cope with the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program focused on three (3) key areas: Digital Technologies, Financial Planning, and Marketing.

Today, recipients received USD $1,651.00, which further contributes to the successful execution of their existing business adaption plans.