SECOND CRUISE PIER AT PORT ZANTE CONTINUES TO ATTRACT CRUISE LINES–FOUR CRUISE SHIPS SPEND CHRISTMAS EVE ON ST. KITTS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 24, 2019 (SKNIS): The second cruise pier at Port Zante continues to attract more cruise lines as the harbour is now capable of berthing more ships. Four cruise ships docked at Port Zante on Christmas Eve bring with them over 13,000 visitors including passengers and crew.

The Freedom of the Seas brought 4387 passengers and 1378 crew; the Crown Princess transported 3115 passengers and 1173 crew; the MS Insignia carried 654 passengers and 400 crew; and the

MS Veendam took 1365 passengers and 563 crew.

The visit of the ships is further indication of the tremendous boom in cruise tourism that St. Kitts has experienced over the past five years. During the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 cruise seasons, the number of cruise passengers exceeded the one million mark.

.

Taxi and tour operators as well as craft vendors, shop owners, and other tourism-related businesses, will be kept busy over the Christmas and Carnival holidays as several other ships are scheduled to make calls including the Serenade of the Seas, Norwegian Epic, and Aida Diva