Second Form Geography Students Meet with Career Professionals

On Thursday 6 October, at least one hundred Second Form Geography students from each high school met with local professionals, whose careers are based on the subject of Geography. According to Acting Director of the Urban Development Unit, Rhon Boddie both public and private schools were targeted.

He said, “The objective of the event is to offer Geography students an insight into possible professional careers in which Geography is essential, through presentations from professionals in the work environment.”

The students got first-hand accounts from professionals who work in Air Traffic Control, Planning Department, Statistics Department, an Airline Pilot, Boat Captain, Forecaster and an officer from the Urban Development Unit.

