Second group of persons being trained for Compliance and Quarantine Task Force

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 24, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Training for additional members of the Compliance and Quarantine Task Force got underway at the Police Training School on Monday, February 22, 2021.About thirty (30) persons are participating in the two-week training course. It is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. Sessions will cover a variety of topics including the Quarantine Act, customer service, report writing, giving evidence, self-defence and use of force, ethics in law enforcement, risk management and managing quarantine sites.

Force Personnel Officer, Clifford Govia, explained to the participants that National Security is the primary responsibility of the government and that it was part of the government’s mandate to keep people safe.“The concept of National Security has expanded. Now we are talking about a pandemic,” Mr. Govia said, adding that as a result, it was necessary to recruit persons in order to help the government enforce the laws put in place to address the situation.

