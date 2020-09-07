Second round unbeaten run by Giants in #7 Domino League ends by default

Basseterre, St.Kitts, September 7, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

While Giants Domino Club finished at the bottom of the points table at the end of the first round in the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, they came back swinging in the second round winning the first two games.However, that short-lived fairy tale run by Giants came to a screeching halt on Sunday September 6 – but not on any domino table. They were scheduled to meet Christchurch Domino Club at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project for the third segment of play in the second round but could not raise enough players to start the game at 4:00 pm, giving Christchurch a walkover win of 13-0.

Former champions Unity Patriots Domino Club are so far the only unbeaten team in the second round. On Sunday they faced Lodge Domino Club, also former champions, in what was seen as the clash of the titans in a game played at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project. Unity Patriots squeezed through a narrow 13-12 win.

