Second VAT Day confirmed for December

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 11 2020 (SKNVIBES)

THE Government has confirmed a second VAT Reduced Day for the month of December, which is expected to spur shopping and further boost economic activity during the busy Christmas period.

To go along with the December 18 day announced earlier, the Government, following further consultation with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, has announced December 19 as the second date.The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris last evening (Nov. 10) during the Government’s ‘Leadership Matters’ programme.

“The Government, based on representation and consultation with the Chamber on Monday [Nov. 9], that we would extend VAT day which was originally carded for Friday, 18th December by another day to Saturday, December 19th.”According to Dr. Harris, that is in hope of stimulating economic activity that would assist small businesses in the Federation.

READ MORE>>