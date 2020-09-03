SEDU continues to issue small business loans despite challenges of COVID-19

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 02, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Mrs. Angela Delpeche, Director at the Small Enterprise Development Unit (SEDU) in the Ministry of Finance, is assuring potential entrepreneurs that the agency continues to issue small business loans even during the COVID-19 pandemic.The SEDU Business Development Unit assists, develops and promotes small businesses in Nevis, providing technical assistance to entrepreneurs in the form of strategic planning, operational efficiency, business counselling, cash sales projection, business training and funding.

Mrs. Delpeche said persons interested in starting a business can visit SEDU to fill out an application form, and bring along their business plan and two forms of photo identification.“We offer interested persons a business counseling session where they would explain the content of their business plan to basically sell us on the their idea.

READ MORE>>

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X