SEDU continues to issue small business loans despite challenges of COVID-19

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 02, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Mrs. Angela Delpeche, Director at the Small Enterprise Development Unit (SEDU) in the Ministry of Finance, is assuring potential entrepreneurs that the agency continues to issue small business loans even during the COVID-19 pandemic.The SEDU Business Development Unit assists, develops and promotes small businesses in Nevis, providing technical assistance to entrepreneurs in the form of strategic planning, operational efficiency, business counselling, cash sales projection, business training and funding.

Mrs. Delpeche said persons interested in starting a business can visit SEDU to fill out an application form, and bring along their business plan and two forms of photo identification.“We offer interested persons a business counseling session where they would explain the content of their business plan to basically sell us on the their idea.

