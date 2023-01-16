Senior Calypso Monarch Finalists shuffled as Lady Diva is Disqualified

On Friday 30th December 2022, The St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) received a formal complaint from a finalist in the Flow Senior Calypso Monarch Competition against Kimara “Lady Diva” Martin who placed second runner-up in the competition that was held on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

The complainant claimed that the song entitled “D Power of Black” sung by Lady Diva in the second round of the competition was previously performed in a competition in Trinidad by Ms Curlissa Charles-Mapp and as such was a violation of the rules of the competition.

Article 3(b) of the rules of the Flow Senior Calypso Monarch Competition states,“Calypsos entered in the SCMC must be original and must not have been entered in any previously SKNNCC-organized Junior or Senior Calypso Monarch Competitions and Soca (Groovy or Power) Monarch Competition and any calypso or soca competition whether regionally or internationally”.