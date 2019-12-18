Senior Calypso, Soca, and Junior Calypso Finalists Announced

The finalists who will go up against back to back Senior Calypso Monarch Miss Independent were announced following the semifinals on Saturday.Leading the pack is veteran calypsonian Socrates with 791 points, followed by King Craig -777pts, Queen Diva- 771pts, King Astro- 757pts, Queen Jackie- 753 pts, Queen Brown Sugar- 748pts, Queenie G- 756 pts with Queen Kibie as alternate.

The Senior Calypso Monarch showdown is set for December 29.The finalists who will try to dethrone the reigning Soca Monarch Rukas HE have also been announced.The power finalists in order of point standing are K T Dan, Delly Ranks, Mr. Bagnal, Bary C, Mr Hype, BMWA, Soca Empress, and Nickhail.

READ MORE>>