Senior care comes into focus as St Kitts and Nevis marks International Day of Older Persons

Efforts to enhance senior care in St. Kitts and Nevis are being intensified by the Government as it seeks to ensure that older persons live a dignified and purpose-filled life as they age.

While giving an address to observe the International Day of Older Persons on October 01, 2022, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, Junior Minister responsible for Social Development, Aging and Disabilities et al, highlighted that the Ministry’s Senior Enrichment Programme, focuses on physical well being and healthy lifestyles; spiritual development, social and personal development; lifelong learning and skills development, and advocacy and community engagement.

“It is envisioned that these interventions would be instrumental in promoting active aging and raise awareness of the opportunities and challenges of aging persons in today’s rapidly evolving world,” Junior Minister Phillip stated.