Seniors Crafting Fun Memories As Seniors Day Programme Introduces Painting

The government’s Seniors’ Day Programme continues to meaningfully engage older persons in the East Basseterre, St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s communities, offering rewarding experiences that make retirement more enjoyable.

For the past six weeks, the seniors have engaged in art classes, learning to draw and paint and making origami flowers. Each senior used their flowers in designing Mother’s Day cards for the popular celebration of moms.

Veraline Edwards of Stapleton Village said that she is having “fun” in the programme working with others, sharing stories and making new memories. She flashed a smile and chuckled as she recalled the previous weeks making a kite and going out to fly it on April 11, 2023, as part of the programme’s inaugural activity.