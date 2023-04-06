Seniors enjoying “very rewarding” day programme

The government’s new Seniors’ Day Programme is off to an excellent start, according to participants who attend the weekly five-hour sessions.

Jason McClean Payne, popularly known as King Pharaoh, resides in East Basseterre and attends the sessions at the Newtown Community Centre. He said that he eagerly joined the programme after being invited to attend. He used one word to sum up his experience to date – “Excellent.”

“We are able to interact and speak about the past, and everyone has a different view of the past, and I think it is fruitful,” he said, noting that the camaraderie is something he cherishes. “At our age, we need to be talking with people. … I find that a lot of the younger generation just believes in talking [about] ignorance, and I don’t have room for that anymore. But the elders will be telling you about something more upbeat (about) their experience, which is good.”

Since the programme launched on March 20, 2023, the seniors have been engaged in kite making.