Seven major export manufacturers now reopened, with 73% of workforce back to work

Basseterre, St.Kitts, July 1, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The St. Kitts and Nevis export manufacturing sector which contributes in a tangible way to the country’s socioeconomic activity is putting behind the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic by resuming manufacturing, with 73 per cent of the employees having returned to work under new protocols at the workplace.

“I am pleased to report that our manufacturing sector, and our enclave manufacturing sector in particular, is making steady progress in putting our people back to work,” said Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr the Hon Timothy Harris on the Tuesday June 30 edition of Leadership Matters, a virtual forum series. “Since Covid-19 and the closure of a number of our factories, all seven major export manufacturers are now back in business.”