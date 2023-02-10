Seven persons receive grants from the CDB after completing business adaptation programme

Seven small business owners received grants from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) after completing a business improvement plan on 26th January 2023.

In an interview at the closing ceremony, Therez Ambrose-Versailles, Tourism Research Officer at the Ministry of Tourism in St. Kitts said, “The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank, the Frankfurt School of Business and Finance Management, as well as the University of the West Indies, came together in 2021 to devise a programme that is designed to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The programme was virtual and it aided the stakeholders in retooling themselves in a way that allowed them to maneuver the new era since the inception of the pandemic said Mrs. Ambrose-Versailles.