Several changes made to senior leadership at the country’s educational institutions

The Ministry of Education has made several changes to the senior leadership at a number of schools across St. Kitts. When schools opened their doors for the New Year and the new academic term for 2023, students and staff at some schools were officially introduced to the new senior management personnel.

The changes include Mrs. Darneisha Williams, Principal of the Bronte Welsh Primary School; Mr. Javan Cannonier, Principal of the Cayon Primary School; Ms. Sycely Liburd, Deputy Principal of the Cayon Primary School; Mrs. Shontall Billinghurst-Rogers, Deputy Principal of the Violet Petty Primary School; Mr. Damon Bacchus, Principal of the Basseterre High School; Mr. Dalton Esdaille, Additional Deputy Principal of the Basseterre High School; Mr. Maurice Benjamin, Principal of the Cayon High School; and Mrs. Angela Matthew, Education Officer.