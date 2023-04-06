Several critical reforms instituted to strengthen healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis

The Ministry of Health and by extension the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis instituted several critical reforms in the healthcare sector aimed at delivering quality, efficiency and excellence.

Some of these reforms were highlighted on the April 05 edition of Infocus, by Dr. Jenson Morton, Director of Health Institutions, who noted that the reforms were done in collaboration with the entire health team that was established to take the health sector forward.

“The first thing we thought was really crucial was improving customer service. That was identified early, and we have already started partnership with the relevant bodies to get customer service training onboard. It started formally a few weeks ago and it is going to be something we incorporate into the regular indoctrination process of everyone that comes to work at JNF [Joseph Nathaniel France],” said Dr. Morton. “We are also in discussion with CFBC [Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College] to ensure that that aspect is also included with the nursing training even before you arrive at JNF such that that aspect is well ingrained.”