Severance payments on Nevis so far exceed $11million, Labour Minister Brand says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 13, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has assured that severance payments to workers who lost their jobs on Nevis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, continue to roll out and so far in excess of $11 million has been settled in claims for 2020 and 2021.The minister made the disclosure while addressing the status of the severance payments at a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly at Hamilton House on July 13, 2021.

“In 2020 we saw some 759 claims submitted for severance payment. That was to the extent in 2020 of the impact of COVID on the island of Nevis. In 2021 thus far we have seen some 69 claims for severance payment.“Of the 759 claims of 2020, we have seen some $5,067,772.72 paid. We still have some 184 claims of 2020 still outstanding. In 2021 thus far, we have seen some $6,530,268.24 paid in severance payment. That gives a combination of 2020 and 2021 of some $11,598,040.96 up until July 12, 2021.

READ MORE>>