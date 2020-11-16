Sexagenarian dies in Newtown traffic accident

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 15 2020 (SKNVIBES)

A 62-year-ld man died following a traffic accident in Newtown on Friday evening (Nov. 13) and police have identified him as Arthur Jacobs of Ponds Pasture.

Jacobs was reportedly struck by a motor vehicle in the vicinity of SOL’s office on the Bay Front in the Newtown area.In providing an early update on the incident to the media, police indicated that they were investigating a traffic fatality.

Jacobs, who was struck down after 6:00 pm, was rushed to the JNF Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

