Share Your Views on the ECCB Digital EC Cash Pilot Project

Basseterre St Kitts March 19 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) invites members of the public to participate in an online survey about the Digital EC Cash Pilot Project. The survey aims to further investigate consumer preferences for financial services and identify the key communication points to shape the messages around the Pilot Project. The marketing firm for the Pilot Project, WEUSTHEM, will conduct the survey on behalf of the ECCB.

To take the survey, visit weusthem.com/eccb. The questions are simple and most only require that respondents select options that reflect their situation and or perspective. The ECCB commits to using the information shared to make decisions that will benefit the public as the Bank moves forward with The Digital EC Cash Pilot Project.