Shift in COVID policy within schools

AS the COVID-19 pandemic shifts to be endemic and territories across the region begin to live with it, the education sector within the Federation is also taking that approach as restrictions are no longer mandated.

Since taking office, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew lifted the restrictions to enter the country as it was believed to be a hindrance to tourists’ arrival.

Now, Education Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley is reminding students, parents and teachers that mask wearing within enclosed spaces is “optional”.

In his address last evening (Sept. 4), ahead of today’s reopening of schools, the Minister thanked the teachers for the work they put in over the last two years during the pandemic, despite the challenges they faced personally.

“Despite having to endure school closures, the shift system and hybrid classes last school year, our teachers and students remained resilient, determined to finish the year strong and that they did. On behalf of the Ministry of Education, I would like to thank all of our teachers who throughout the pandemic rose to the mammoth task before them, skillfully navigated unchartered waters and worked tirelessly to bridge the learning gap experienced by the nation’s children, thereby keeping them on target to meet their educational goals,” noted Hanley.