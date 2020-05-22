Siblings keep winning with Pick 4

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 21, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Brothers Blair Thompson and John Webbe of Nevis continue their Pick 4 winning streak, with wins of $9,332 and $8,332 respectively.Both players have had previous success with big wins as recent as January, February and March, collectively totaling $36,664.Mr. Thompson bought his tickets at D’s Chill Spot since with “the Covid-19, agents have limited hours so this is the place I’m buying from right now.” As with his previous win, “I dreamt that I was playing the lottery and saw the numbers. My mother convinced me to play them. This is the second time I have dreamt numbers and they played.”

For Mr. Webbe, this is his 3rd big win for the year with his biggest payout to date being $17,998 won in March. Like his brother Blair, John also has a similar strategy of playing the numbers he sees which they both credit to their grandmother. Mr. Webbe also purchased his winning tickets from D’s Chill Spot. “I just had a good feeling with those numbers and decided to play.