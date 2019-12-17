Simmonds to launch “Making of a National Hero” this week

“Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 09, 2019 (SKNVIBES)

Two special ceremonies will be held in St. Kitts & Nevis this week to celebrate the official launch of the autobiography of the country’s founding Prime Minister, Dr. Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds.The book, which was completed in early November this year, is titled, “The Making of a National Hero”.

The ceremonies have been scheduled for the Methodist Church Hall, (Old Boys School), located on Victoria Road, on Thursday, 19thDecember, at 7:00pm, and the following day in Nevis, at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall, in Charlestown, starting at 6:00pm.The book, according to Sir Kennedy, traces his life as boy growing up in Basseterre, through his years in primary and secondary school.The autobiography also prominently features many signal and life changing events in the life of Doctor Simmonds, including his tenure as the country’s last premier and first prime minister.