Sir Kennedy Simmonds presents autographed copy of his autobiography to Prime Minister Harris

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 18, 2019 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris was today, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 presented with his own autographed copy of the autobiography of National Hero of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Right Excellent and Right Honourable Dr. Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds.Sir Kennedy presented the book to the honourable prime minister during an intimate ceremony at the prime minister’s office at Government Headquarters.

The literary work, suitably entitled “The Making of a National Hero,” chronicles the life story and journey of one of the most celebrated sons of the soil, from his early life as a boy in Basseterre, through his primary and grammar school years, to his adult life when he became a medical doctor and then the first Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.In making the presentation to the honourable prime minister, Sir Kennedy said he hopes young persons who take the time to read his book can find inspiration from his life’s story—a story that saw him rise to the summit of leadership in the country as prime minister.

