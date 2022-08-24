Sir Simeon Daniel Foundation donates to 30 students

Thirty students from Barnes Ghaut were the recipients of an EC$15,000 donation from the Sir Simeon Daniel Foundation at a ceremony held at the Sir Simeon Daniel Museum last evening (Aug. 22).

It was the first time that the annual event was held at the Sir Simeon Daniel Museum, which was financed by the Sir Simeon Daniel Foundation and constructed by Deon Daniel and Associates.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Sir Simeon’s passing and also the 10th year since he was named a National Hero.

Additionally, 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the event, which is normally celebrated on National Heroes Day on the open playfield in Barnes Ghaut.

Though the twin-island Federation was adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the Foundation maintained its annual donation to the students in Barnes Ghaut.

The event is recognized by the Foundation to celebrate the former Premier’s birth anniversary – August 22 – who has been dubbed “The Founding Father of Modern Nevis”.