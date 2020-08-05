Sir Tapley Salutes Memory Of Persons Lost During MV Christena Disaster

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 31, 2020 (SKNIS)

Governor-General His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton saluted the memory of the more than 200 persons who lost their lives 50 years ago when the MV Christena sank as it entered The Narrows just off Nags Head.Sir Tapley’s tribute was made during a Special Sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Christena Disaster. The sitting was held on Friday, July 31, 2020.

In a written message to the Assembly, the Governor-General noted that it was “an honour and privilege” to mark the occasion. He expressed that as a 20-year-old, he recalled “the unfolding tragedy” one afternoon in 1970 and the grief in the ensuing days, months and years.“I too was touched by the loss of classmates, friends and acquaintances, all of us with a common link as sons and daughters of Saint Kitts and Nevis,” Sir Tapley wrote.

His Excellency added, “As we gather at this milestone commemoration of this maritime tragedy, we recognize the contributions of our fellow men and women to our present well being. Let us remember them and transit our memories to this and succeeding generations. By whatever means, we need to recognize their passing and the impact of their loss on family, friends and all of us in one way or another.”

Friday’s special sitting was attended by many dignitaries including Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris; Premier of Nevis, Honourable Mark Brantley; Members of the Federal Parliament including former Prime Minister Dr. the Right Honourable Denzil Douglas; Deputy Governor-General, Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, Members of the Nevis Island Assembly. Also, in attendance were National Hero and former Prime Minister Dr. the Right Excellent and the Right Honourable Sir Kennedy Simmonds; immediate former Senior Minister and Premier of Nevis, Vance Amory, and former Premier of Nevis, Joseph Parry.