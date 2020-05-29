Six candidates on Nevis to contest General Elections in St. Kitts and Nevis June 5th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 27, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Six candidates on Nevis will contest the upcoming June 05, general elections in St. Kitts and Nevis. On Nomination Day on May 27, 2020, three candidates were nominated by two registered voters each to run on a Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) ticket and three on the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) ticket.

In Constituency No. 10, Mr. Eric Evelyn of the CCM party was nominated by Mrs. Deslyn Evelyn of Hanley’s Road and Mr. Berley R. Walwyn of Hard Times to contest the elections; while Mr. Bjorn Hanley of the NRP was nominated by Mr. Myron C. Liburd of Rices Village and Ms. Shakiela Morton of Hanley’s Road. The Returning Officer at the David Freeman Centre of Excellence was Mr. Rohan Claxton.