Six convicted Americans winged out of SKN

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 20 2021 (SKNVIBES)

SIX of the eight people who were charged and fined for breaching their vacation in place orders have left the Federation, while the others remain in quarantine.

Police in a media statement explained that the eight nationals of the United States of America, who were convicted for the offence of Breaching Quarantine Conditions, have all paid their fines.They indicated that on Thursday, March 18, six of them left the Federation, while the other two remain in a government quarantine facility in Potworks, Nevis and are expected to leave soon.

Police identified the eight Americans as Asley Loewen, Luke Loewen, Brue DeVoogd, Margaret Flowers, Carrie Freeburg, Kent Freeburg, Jamiyl Shareef and Matthew Gormly, who all appeared before the Charlestown Magistrate’s Court virtually on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. They were each fined $4,000 to be paid forthwith or serve six months in prison.

READ MORE>>