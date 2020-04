Basseterre,St.Kitts April 1 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Dear Tourism Stakeholders,

Please note the following change in schedule for AA Daily Miami/St. Kitts 318 :

American Airlines

• SKB-MIA (Miami) Daily Flight AA 318 – Will resume on Thursday May 7th, 2020 and will operate 5 times a week (Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday).

