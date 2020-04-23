SKELEC changes over to energy efficient streetlights

Basseterre, St. Kitts (April 22, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The St Kitts Electricity Company Ltd, began installing new LED energy efficient streetlights on Monday April 20th under the Street and Flood Light Retrofit Project. This first phase of the installation includes a changeover of 5,356 High Pressure Sodium, Mercury Vapour and Metal Halide lamps to LED lamps. The project begins with a changeover of lamps on the FT Williams Highway starting at the Camps roundabout, continuing east on the island main road towards Conaree, then Keys onwards.

The second phase of installation will include the replacement of over 400 flood lights at sporting complexes across the island. The new LED lamps will be at the same location as the existing lamps and will use the same poles and wiring.

