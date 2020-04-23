SKELEC extends its opening hours

Basseterre, St. Kitts (April 21, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. wishes to inform the public that its Main Office, located on Central Street, Basseterre, will be extending its opening hours. Due to high demand our offices will now be opened on Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th April from 8am to 2pm. During this time customers will be able to make bill payments and visit the customer service department; vendors will also be able to collect cheques.

SKELEC is advising its customers that during the opening hours the company will be adhering to physical distancing guidelines and will only be allowing access to a few customers at a time. Alternatively, bill payments can be made online by signing up for Ebiz at www.ebiz.skelec.kn or through the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank, Republic Bank, and FirstCaribbean Bank portals.