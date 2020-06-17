SKELEC Installs Turtle Friendly Streetlights in Keys

Basseterre, St. Kitts (June 16th, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The St Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC) installed thirty turtle-friendly LED streetlights on the island main road in Keys on Monday June 15, 2020. The turtle sensitive streetlights are amber in colour and are intended to discourage turtles, that typically after nesting on Keys Beach, follow the bright white light and wander onto the island main road, instead of back to the sea.

According to the St. Kitts Sea Turtle Monitoring Network (SKSTMN), the NGO which monitors the nesting of sea turtles on Keys Beach, the amber lights are beneficial to the turtles and can increase the low number of hatchlings which make it to the reproductive stage.