SKELEC: It is dangerous to post political paraphernalia onto electricity poles

Basseterre, St. Kitts (May 27th, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The St Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. (SKELEC) is reminding candidates, campaigners, and political parties, in the days leading up to the June 5th federal election, that erecting political paraphernalia onto electricity poles is dangerous because all poles contain live wires.The management of SKELEC is aware that some political paraphernalia including posters, boards, and billboards are being drilled and nailed into the electricity poles and is concerned about the danger this poses to members of the public and SKELEC employees.

To assure public safety and continuity of work, The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd reserves the right to remove any political paraphernalia that prevents its crew from completing maintenance work or repairs on electricity poles or poses a safety risk to the public or SKELEC employees.

