SKELEC to open on Thursday and Friday

Basseterre, St. Kitts (April 15, 2020) (SKNVIBES)



The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. wishes to inform the public that its Main Office, located on Central Street, Basseterre, will be open on Thursday 16th April and Friday 17th April 2020 from 8:30am-12pm. During this time customers will be able to make bill payments and visit the customer service department; vendors will also be able to collect cheques.