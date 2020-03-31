SKELEC’s COVID-19 Moratorium

Basseterre, St. Kitts (March 30, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The St. Kitts Electricity Company, in keeping with the COVID-19 Economic stimulus package announced by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, wishes to encourage eligible customers to apply for its three-month moratorium from April – June 2020.The COVID-19 Moratorium includes three months deferred payments of an electricity bill for April, May, June 2020. To qualify for the moratorium applicants must show proof of financial impact due to the economic fallout of COVID-19 by providing a letter from their employer confirming such impact.

Customers who qualify for the moratorium must note the following :

• The next payment due will be for March’s bill which must be paid on or before July 2020

• If possible, customers are encouraged to make a payment during April- June 2020

