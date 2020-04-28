SKELEC’S opening hours for Monday 27th April to Friday May 1st

Basseterre, St. Kitts (April 26, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. wishes to inform the public that its Main Office, located on Central Street, Basseterre, will be extending its opening hours. Our offices will be opened on Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th closed on Wednesday 29th reopened on Thursday 30th April and Friday May 1st from 8am to 2pm. During this time customers will be able to make bill payments and visit the customer service department; vendors will also be able to collect cheques.

SKELEC is advising its customers that during the opening hours the company will be adhering to physical distancing guidelines and will only be allowing access to a few customers at a time. Customers must wear a mask while inside the building and must also sanitize hands before entering the building.

