SKN Ambassador to R.O.C. Taiwan pays courtesy call on Premier Brantley, Sen. Nisbett

His Excellency Donya Francis, St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan) paid a courtesy call on Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, and Senator Hon. Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on Friday, January 06, 2023 at the Premier’s Office in Pinney’s Estate, Nevis.

This was H.E. Francis’ first official visit to Nevis since his appointment to the post. The Ambassador brought with him a donation of specialized multipurpose pens from one of the Embassy’s partners in Taiwan that will be distributed to employees in the Ministry of Health. The pens are specially made with a compartment for sanitizer with a capped spray nozzle at the top.

“On behalf of the St. Kitts and Nevis Embassy in Taiwan I would like to donate these pens to the Ministry of Health on Nevis. These pens are multipurpose. You can add rubbing alcohol or any alcohol-based hand sanitizer to these pens and also of course write with these pens, so you write and you clean. As a global health and development major I thought about the health professionals in St. Kitts and Nevis and said let me donate these pens so that we can reduce the instances of health institution-based infections…especially during this season when the flu and other illnesses are appearing, and Covid-19 is still lingering in St. Kitts and Nevis.