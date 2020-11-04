SKN borders re-open: Police Superintendent warns public, businesses to take COVID-19 pandemic more seriously

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 03, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Superintendent Lyndon David, Divisional Commander of the Nevis Division of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, is appealing to business operators and the general public to take the COVID-19 pandemic more seriously now that the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis have re-opened.

Supt. David was at the time presenting at the November 02, 2020 Nevis COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre Briefing.He appealed to persons to adhere to the established non-pharmaceutical measures aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.“The time has come when our borders have been officially opened and as a result the risk has increased and I am saying to persons that we will be seeing, coming to our shores, tourists, returning nationals, therefore it is now more important for all to preserve the results that we have gained thus far. Let us not fall back.

