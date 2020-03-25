SKN closing borders tonight; only emergency flights allowed in and out

Basseterre, St. Kitts March 25 2020 (SKNVIBES)



COMMERCIAL flights will be suspended into the Federation beginning at 11:59 p.m. this evening (Mar. 25) for a period of two weeks in the first instance.Confirmation on the closure came late Tuesday afternoon from Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris during his speech at a press conference at the Ocean Terrace Inn.

The closure, which will expire on April 7th, is part of a number of new initiatives being implemented by the government to mitigate against the fall out from the spread of the Coronavirus in St. Kitts and Nevis.Currently there are no confirmed cases of the virus in St. Kitts and Nevis; however, there are flights arriving from destinations with the virus, including territories in the Caribbean, such as Antigua and Barbuda.